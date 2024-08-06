News & Insights

Wynn Resorts Ltd. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $111.943 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $105.184 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $124.505 million or $1.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $1.732 billion from $1.595 billion last year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $111.943 Mln. vs. $105.184 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.732 Bln vs. $1.595 Bln last year.

