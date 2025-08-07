Wynn Resorts Ltd. Q2 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $66.21 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $111.94 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $113.33 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $1.737 billion from $1.732 billion last year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

