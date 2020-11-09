Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its third-quarter results last week. It definitely looks like a negative result overall with revenues falling 15% short of analyst estimates at US$370m. Statutory losses were US$7.10 per share, 62% bigger than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:WYNN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

After the latest results, the 15 analysts covering Wynn Resorts are now predicting revenues of US$5.31b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 73% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 82% to US$3.13. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.52b and losses of US$2.18 per share in 2021. While next year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$94.00, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Wynn Resorts analyst has a price target of US$125 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$74.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Wynn Resorts' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 73% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.2%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 23% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Wynn Resorts is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$94.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Wynn Resorts going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Wynn Resorts has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.