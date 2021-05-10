Wynn Resorts Interactive To Become Independent Public Company

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) Monday announced that its subsidiary Wynn Interactive Ltd. will merger with Austerlitz Acquisition Corp. I (AUS.U) to create an independent public company.

Upon closing of the deal, the combined company will retain the Wynn Interactive, Ltd. name and relist its shares on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "WBET."

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts and it offers a collection of casino and sports betting mobile options to consumers across the U.S. and U.K. through its WynnBET, BetBull and WynnSLOTS brands.

