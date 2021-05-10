Markets
WYNN

Wynn Resorts Interactive To Become Independent Public Company

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) Monday announced that its subsidiary Wynn Interactive Ltd. will merger with Austerlitz Acquisition Corp. I (AUS.U) to create an independent public company.

Upon closing of the deal, the combined company will retain the Wynn Interactive, Ltd. name and relist its shares on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "WBET."

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts and it offers a collection of casino and sports betting mobile options to consumers across the U.S. and U.K. through its WynnBET, BetBull and WynnSLOTS brands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WYNN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular