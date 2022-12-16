Markets
Wynn Resorts Inks Multi-year Deal With Macau Govt. To Renew Gaming Concession

December 16, 2022 — 05:57 am EST

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (WYNN), an operator of high-end hotels and casinos, said on Friday that its Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A. has signed a 10-year deal with the Macau Government to renew its gaming concession, covering Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace Cotai.

Financial terms of the agreement are not known.

"Through our extensive and positive discussions with the Macau government, we are confident that the market holds significant future opportunity," the company said in a statement.

RTTNews
