Wynn Resorts Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: Things to Keep in Mind

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7, after the closing bell.



WYNN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on three occasions, the average surprise being 11.6%.

Trend in Estimate Revision of WYNN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.20, indicating an increase of 7.1% from $1.12 reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $1.74 billion, indicating a slight increase of 0.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Let us look at how things might have shaped up in the quarter to be reported.

Factors Likely to Shape Wynn Resorts’ Quarterly Results

Wynn Resorts’ second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from increasing visitor numbers and demand, particularly in Las Vegas and Macau, along with solid nongaming demand and higher gaming volumes. Also, targeted investments in existing properties and enhancements in food and beverage offerings are expected to have contributed to the growth. We expect revenues from Macau operations to increase 0.9% year over year to $893 million.



In Las Vegas, Wynn Resorts’ performance is likely to have benefited from a strong slot handle, elevated table drop and high-margin non-gaming revenues. Our model predicts the segment’s casino and room revenues to rise 3.2% and 1.2%, respectively, year over year.



However, intense competition in Macau, short booking windows and limited demand visibility are expected to have weighed on second-quarter performance. In both Las Vegas and Macau, booking windows outside of group business are likely to have remained short.



Moreover, elevated operating expenses are likely to have hurt the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Increased casino and room expenses, along with high general and administrative costs, are expected to have weighed on profitability. Our model predicts second-quarter total operating expenses to rise 4.9% year over year to $1.54 billion.

What Our Model Says About WYNN Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Wynn Resorts this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



WYNN’s Earnings ESP: Wynn Resorts has an Earnings ESP of +7.09%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Wynn Resorts’ Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Carnival Corporation & plc CCL currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.40% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Carnival’s earnings are expected to increase 3.2%. Carnival’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 169.9%.



PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN currently has an Earnings ESP of +23.32% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



In the to-be-reported quarter, PENN Entertainment’s earnings are expected to increase 77.8%. PENN Entertainment’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 13.5%.



Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.19% and a Zacks Rank of 1.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Monarch Casino earnings are expected to increase 7.5% year over year. Monarch Casino’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.1%.

