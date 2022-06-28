Wynn Resorts Gains 7%

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts, Ltd (WYNN) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade continuing an uptrend since June 23. The shares gained momentum on Wednesday after the company highlighted its corporate sustainability goals and community impact.

Currently, shares are at $62.09, up 7.63 percent from the previous close of $57.69 on a volume of 1,023,542. The shares have traded in a range of $50.20-$125.17 on average volume of 3,167,500.

