(RTTNews) - Shares of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (WYNN) are trading more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning. Casino stocks are climbing on reports that China is planning to ease border entry rules and relaxing pandemic restrictions.

Currently, shares are at $69.42, up 5.31 percent from the previous close of $65.89 on a volume of 2,077,961.

