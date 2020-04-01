Wynn Resorts Extends Benefits For All North American Employees

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts (WYNN) said that it will extend paying all salaried, hourly and part-time employees through May 15, for a total of 60 days of payroll continuance.

The move is as part of its shared responsibility for the health and safety of its employees, their families and the Las Vegas and Greater Boston communities during Covid-19 pandemic.

Payroll coverage will include more than 15,000 current Wynn and Encore employees.

