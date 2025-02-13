WYNN RESORTS Earnings Results: $WYNN Reports Quarterly Earnings

WYNN RESORTS ($WYNN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $2.42 per share, beating estimates of $1.24 by $1.18. The company also reported revenue of $1,838,800,000, beating estimates of $1,804,621,087 by $34,178,913.

WYNN RESORTS Insider Trading Activity

WYNN RESORTS insiders have traded $WYNN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WYNN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICIA MULROY sold 2,650 shares for an estimated $208,634

WYNN RESORTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of WYNN RESORTS stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

