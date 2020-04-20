Wynn Resorts CEO Calls for Reopening Vegas Strip By Mid-May

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) CEO Matt Maddox says the Las Vegas Strip could reopen as soon as mid-May and as late as the end of May, so long as "extensive safety measures" are taken.

The casino operator was the first resort in Nevada to close ahead of the order by the state to shut down, and it has agreed to pay all of its employees' wages, including the estimated tips they would have received, through May 15.

Maddox says it costs Wynn $3 million a day to do so, amounting to $180 million for the two months the resort has been closed, but it's time to move to reopen the state's flailing economy.

Image source: Getty Images.

Safety first

Maddox offered a 23-page plan that provides a detailed accounting of how Wynn Resorts would protect the health of employees and patrons of its casinos.

He notes the economy is in "free fall" and Nevada will be one of the states that is hit hardest because of high unemployment rates. Since the country has moved beyond "peak" hospitalizations at this point, he says, "it is imperative to flatten this curve so we can reemerge in a safe, sustainable way."

His plan, the Wynn Las Vegas Health & Sanitation Program, argues the state can begin the return to normalcy by mid- to late-May with "reduced occupancy, physical distancing measures in place, temperature checks and no large gatherings." It continues: "We all need to wear a mask. Wearing a mask is uncomfortable; however, it will allow our economy to reopen faster."

Wynn Resorts generates most of its revenue from Macao, China, and though resorts there have reopened, tourist and travel restrictions have caused visits to the city to virtually cease. Gambling revenue in Macao has declined 80% or more for the past two months.

10 stocks we like better than Wynn Resorts

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wynn Resorts wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.