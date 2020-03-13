Wynn Resorts Cancels All Large Events Due to Coronavirus, Will Institute Temperature Screening

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) has joined the rapidly growing list of organizations and companies putting a temporary kibosh on events with large crowds.

The casino resort operator announced late Thursday that it is canceling any scheduled gatherings in its U.S. facilities that fall under that category. This applies to all events that were to take place in its nightclubs, theaters, and buffets in both Las Vegas and its one resort in Boston.

In an additional measure, Wynn will be conducting temperature screening at every entrance to those resorts. It will effect this through the use of what it describes as "non-invasive" thermal cameras. Finally, the company is to establish sufficient space between patrons in its casino and restaurant spaces.

Image source: Wynn Resorts.

Wynn did not say how long these measures would be in effect; it only stated that they are temporary. Regardless, the company has pledged that it will do so "while still delivering the service levels our guests expect and deserve." As for its workforce, Wynn says it will continue to pay full-time workers who are employed in the affected spaces.

Wynn is being hit particularly hard by the rapid spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the COVID-19 disease it causes. It has a significant presence in the Chinese gambling enclave of Macau, from where it derives almost 90% of its total revenue. An unprecedented, government-mandated shutdown of all Macau casinos turned off the lights for 15 days last month, depriving operations of many millions of dollars in revenue.

Wynn did not have a winning day on the stock market Thursday; its shares fell by almost 16% on the day.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

