Wynn Resorts call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Wynn Resorts (WYNN) with 25,045 calls trading, 7x expected, and implied vol increasing over 3 points to 30.87%. Dec-24 95 calls and Nov-24 92 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.09. Earnings are expected on February 5th.
