Wynn Resorts call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Wynn Resorts (WYNN) with 25,045 calls trading, 7x expected, and implied vol increasing over 3 points to 30.87%. Dec-24 95 calls and Nov-24 92 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.09. Earnings are expected on February 5th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WYNN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.