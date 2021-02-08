Markets
WYNN

Wynn Resorts Begins Underwritten Public Offering Of 5.50 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) said that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 5.50 million shares of its common stock.

The company plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 shares of common stock. It expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities Inc. are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

