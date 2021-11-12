Markets
WYNN

Wynn Resorts Announces Termination Of Wynn Interactive Merger Deal - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) and Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (AUS.U) have mutually agreed to terminate their agreement, which contemplated the combination of Austerlitz I and Wynn Interactive Ltd., a unit of Wynn Resorts.

Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Interactive, said, "With our continued roll out of product features and planned new state launches, including New York, we remain excited about WynnBET's future."

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN). Wynn Interactive products operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WYNN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular