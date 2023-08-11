Wynn Resorts announces reduction of WynnBET markets

Adds details from release in paragraphs 2 and 3

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts WYNN.O said on Friday it has decided to close its online sports betting and iGaming platform, WynnBET, in certain jurisdictions in the United States.

The company said it was ceasing operations in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia as soon as possible.

The casino operator said operations in Nevada and Massachusetts will continue unaffected, while those in New York and Michigan remain under review.

WynnBET falls under the company's majority-owned subsidiary, Wynn Interactive.

On Wednesday, Wynn Resorts posted second-quarter results above Wall Street estimates, as strength in its Las Vegas and Macau properties drove growth in gaming, dining and hotel bookings.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

