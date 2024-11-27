News & Insights

Stocks

Wynn Resorts Announces Leadership Changes for Future Growth

November 27, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wynn Resorts ( (WYNN) ) has shared an announcement.

Wynn Resorts announced leadership changes with Ellen Whittemore transitioning to Executive Vice President before her retirement in early 2025, while Jacqui Krum will take over as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary. This shift reflects the company’s strategic planning and continuity as they prepare for future growth.

For an in-depth examination of WYNN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WYNN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.