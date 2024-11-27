Wynn Resorts Announces Leadership Changes for Future Growth

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wynn Resorts announced leadership changes with Ellen Whittemore transitioning to Executive Vice President before her retirement in early 2025, while Jacqui Krum will take over as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary. This shift reflects the company’s strategic planning and continuity as they prepare for future growth.

