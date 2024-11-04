Wynn Macau’s Parent Company Reports Q3 2024 Financials

Wynn Macau (HK:1128) has released an update.

Wynn Resorts, Limited, the controlling shareholder of Wynn Macau, has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The results highlight the financial performance of Wynn’s Macau operations and are prepared under U.S. GAAP, which differs from the IFRS used by Wynn Macau. Investors are advised to consult professionals to understand these differences before making investment decisions.

