Wynn Macau Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Wynn Macau (HK:1128) has released an update.

At the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Wynn Macau, all proposed resolutions were overwhelmingly passed, including the adoption of audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend of HK$0.075 per share, and the re-election of directors. Shareholders also granted the board a general mandate to repurchase and issue shares, signaling strong investor confidence.

