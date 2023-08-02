Wynn Macau Ltd - ADR (WYNMY) Price Target Increased by 19.53% to 10.84

The average one-year price target for Wynn Macau Ltd - ADR (OTC:WYNMY) has been revised to 10.84 / share. This is an increase of 19.53% from the prior estimate of 9.07 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.14 to a high of 11.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.52% from the latest reported closing price of 9.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wynn Macau Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WYNMY is 0.01%, an increase of 9.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 391.04% to 55K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Old Mission Capital holds 44K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 12.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNMY by 39.70% over the last quarter.

Raleigh Capital Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

