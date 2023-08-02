Wynn Macau Ltd - ADR (WYNMY) Price Target Increased by 19.53% to 10.84

The average one-year price target for Wynn Macau Ltd - ADR (OTC:WYNMY) has been revised to 10.84 / share. This is an increase of 19.53% from the prior estimate of 9.07 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.14 to a high of 11.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.52% from the latest reported closing price of 9.54 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wynn Macau Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WYNMY is 0.01%, an increase of 9.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 391.04% to 55K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Old Mission Capital holds 44K shares.
PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 12.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNMY by 39.70% over the last quarter.
Raleigh Capital Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.