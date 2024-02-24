Wynn Macau, Limited - Depositary Receipt () (WYNMY) Price Target Increased by 16.66% to 9.32

The average one-year price target for Wynn Macau, Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:WYNMY) has been revised to 9.32 / share. This is an increase of 16.66% from the prior estimate of 7.99 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.00 to a high of 9.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.78% from the latest reported closing price of 8.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wynn Macau, Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WYNMY is 0.32%, an increase of 11.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.62% to 398,247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 106,140K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 52,979K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,022K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNMY by 10.78% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 50,916K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 40,538K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,771K shares, representing an increase of 9.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNMY by 21.23% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 28,088K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,512K shares, representing an increase of 48.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNMY by 50.30% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.