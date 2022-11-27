Wynn Macau leads rally in Macau casino operators after new licences announced

HOING KONG, Nov 28 - Shares of Wynn Macau 1128.HK are set to open up 7.8%, leading a rise in Macau gaming stocks after the city's government said over the weekend its six incumbent casino operators would be given new licences to operate in the world's biggest gambling hub from January.

SJM Holdings 0880.HK, Melco International 0200.HK and MGM China 2282.HK are set to rise between 1.3% and 5%.

Sands China 1928.HK is set to remain flat, and Galaxy Entertainment 0027.HK is set to open down 5.5%.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Tom Hogue)

