Wynn Macau assumed with a Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies assumed coverage of Wynn Macau (WYNMF) with a Buy rating and HK$8.50 price target The firm, which expects normalized GGR growth in 2025/26, broadly in line with China’s nominal GDP growth, contends that mass players, especially premium mass, will be “the key driver.” While assuming coverage of five stocks in the space, the analyst identified Sands China as the top pick.

