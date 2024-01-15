WYNN For The Win: Drake's Memecoin Up 152% In 24 Hours, Puts Shiba Inu, Dogecoin In Their Places

WYNN (CRYPTO: WYNN), the memecoin tied to rapper Drake, continued its stratospheric rise over the weekend. It is up 152% in the past 24 hours and currently stands at over $40 million in market capitalization.

What Happened: WYNN just keeps winning. The memecoin, called Anita Max Wynn in its entirety, exploded to more than $40 million in market capitalization, almost touching the $60 million mark at its preliminary peak.

It has gone from 0 to (almost) 60 in just 11 days, fueled by the endorsement of rapper Drake. The 24-hour trading volume of $17.6 million indicates WYNN is the token everyone on Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is interested in — for now.

Why It Matters: Solana has had its fair share of memecoin stars challenging the status quo:

Bonk (CRYPTO: BONK) printed millionaires during its run to over $1 billion in market cap. Myro (CRYPTO: MYRO) ran from zero to over $100 million in market cap in 60 days. Dogwifhat (CRYPTO: WIF) achieved over $300 million in market capitalization in just over two months.

Established dog coin stars like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) might feel like their territory is being encroached on. But this does not come as a surprise, as Dogecoin is up a modest 1.9% over the past seven days. Shiba inu rose a healthy, if unimpressive 5.0% in the last week, even underperforming a major like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), up 11.6% during the same timeframe.

What's Next: Unsurprisingly, WYNN investors are fancying their chances that this memecoin party is just getting started: "Many don’t understand $WYNN is the $SHIB of this cycle and it’s happening infront of your eyes @Drake will become the mover of markets! $WYNN sits at 45M this morning history is being made. The most entertaining outcome is always the most likely. Conviction!" https://t.co/59OWGMG8YC pic.twitter.com/RcsgQIobfJ

Calls for a memecoin to "become the next Dogecoin/Shiba Inu" are not uncommon, but they're on the rise for WYNN.

0xStari, an anonymous X user that presumably invested in WYNN, tweeted: "STARTING TO REALIZE THE $SHIB OF THIS CYCLE CAME TO US AS DRAKE AND NOT ELON ANITA THE MAX $WYNN."

Enthusiastic investors may want to keep in mind that what goes around comes around: memecoins are particularly prone to brutal price corrections.

