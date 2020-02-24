WYNN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $122.91, changing hands as low as $120.47 per share. Wynn Resorts Ltd shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WYNN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WYNN's low point in its 52 week range is $102.03 per share, with $153.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.73. The WYNN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

