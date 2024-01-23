Wyndham (WH), sbe Partner for Project HQ Hotels & Residences

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. WH collaborated with the privately held international lifestyle hospitality group, sbe, launching a brand under the working title of Project HQ Hotels & Residences.



Properties under this new smart lifestyle brand will be affiliated with Wyndham's Registry Collection Hotels, showcasing sbe’s decades of lifestyle expertise through the transformation of legacy hotels into exceptional centers for dining, nightlife, and wellness. Furthermore, Project HQ Hotels & Residences aims to cater to the hotel owners belonging to the luxury and smart lifestyle segments.



Strategically funded by Marc Anthony, sbe’s newly welcomed equity partner, Project HQ Hotels & Residences aims to open 50 hotels by 2030, by leveraging Wyndham’s global scale, resources and market reach.

Wyndham’s Expansion Initiatives Bode Well

WH's growth strategy includes continuous system expansion through its ECHO Suites by Wyndham brand and further improvements in franchisee retention. The company aims at delivering exceptional value to its shareholders, guests, franchisees and team members, determining growth prospects.



During the third quarter 2023earnings call management stated that it was awarded more than 230 contracts for over 26,000 rooms, wherein 15% of the pipeline now represents its Echo Suites extended stay by Wyndham brand. During the quarter, the company’s pipeline grew 12% year over year and 4% sequentially, which included 2% sequential and 16% year-over-year growth in the United States.



Moreover, during third-quarter 2023, the company’s teams opened more than 14,500 new rooms including 5,900 in the United States. Wyndham improved its retention rate by 20 basis points from the prior-year quarter, thanks to the highest overall franchisee retention rates in the US Economy segment.

Price Performance

Shares of this hotel franchising company have gained 6.7% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s 13.9% growth. Although shares of the company have underperformed its industry, improving U.S. leisure demand and international occupancy rates are likely to benefit it gaining traction in the upcoming period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, earnings estimates for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company for 2024 have moved north to $4.32 per share from $4.31 in the past 30 days, indicating 7.7% growth from a year ago. Furthermore, earnings estimates for fourth-quarter 2023 suggest a 25% increase from the prior-year reported levels. Such an uptrend depicts analysts’ optimism about the stock’s growth potential.

