Wyndham Rallies On News Of Proposed Acquisition By Choice Hotels

October 17, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) are rising more than 11% Tuesday morning after Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) proposed to acquire the company in a cash and stock transaction valued about $9.8 million.

The proposed price of $90 per share is 30% premium to Wyndham's latest closing price.

As per the proposal, the shareholders of Wyndham will receive $49.50 in cash and 0.324 shares of Choice for each Wyndham share they own.

WH is at $76.71 currently. It has traded in the range of $63.69 - $81.00 in the last 1 year.

