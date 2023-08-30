Wyndham Hotels (WH) Expands in Poland With New Hotel Opening

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. WH unveils its first Wyndham Grand hotel in Poland, operated by Dobry Hotel Group. The addition marks a significant step towards its expansion plans.



Nestled in the former royal capital, the 60-room Wyndham Grand Krakow Old Town introduces a unique mix of history and modern comfort, offering luxury amenities in one of Europe's most beautiful and culturally vibrant cities.



It offers guests a relaxing wellness zone, including a heated indoor pool, fitness center, spa with sauna, hot tub and a salt cave. The hotel caters to business travelers with a well-equipped executive center and two versatile meeting rooms accommodating up to 150 guests.

Focus on Expansion

The company's primary growth strategy focuses on expansion through the establishment of new hotels. During the second quarter of 2023, the company added 18,000 rooms, indicating a 23% year-over-year growth. In 2023, the company has opened 198 hotels, bringing the total count to approximately 9,100 hotels in more than 95 countries.



Internationally, the company opened 66 hotels, up 14% year over year and achieved over 9% growth in net rooms compared with the prior year’s levels. In Latin America, net rooms grew 17% (year-over-year) and 2% (sequentially). The addition of new leisure and business destinations drove the performance.



During the second quarter, the company’s development pipeline increased 1% (sequentially) and 10% (year over year) to 1,850 hotels (or 228,000 rooms). Over 70% of the pipeline is attributed to the higher revenue generating mid-scale, upper mid-scale, upscale, upper upscale and luxury chain segments. The company also awarded 175 new contracts for its legacy brands (reflecting a rise of 6% year-over-year) for approximately 24,000 room additions and 60 new contracts for ECHO Suites Extended Stay front by Wyndham brand.



Backed by the strength and momentum of the demand in the extended stay sector, the company is upbeat about its expansion efforts and anticipates it to drive growth in the upcoming periods.





