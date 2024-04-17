Wyndham Hotels (WH) Enhances Business Travel Solutions

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. WH introduces its enhanced Wyndham Business program. The company aims to simplify travel management for all businesses, from startups to construction firms, with easy direct billing and instant group bookings.



The company focuses on investing in its business platform to drive more direct business to its franchisees. This aligns with growth trends in both traditional and non-traditional business travel. According to GBTA, two-thirds of travel buyers anticipate higher spend in 2024. A historic infrastructure spend of approximately $1.5 trillion in the United States is fueling a multi-year travel boom, expected to deliver a $3.3-billion revenue opportunity for Wyndham franchisees over the next decade.



The all-new Wyndham Rewards Business, a B2B extension of Wyndham's top-rated rewards program, is designed to cater to businesses of all types and sizes. This innovative program offers streamlined travel management, unmatched breadth and scale, guaranteed savings and perks, industry-leading rewards, easy point management, membership upgrades, streamlined billing, instant group bookings and personalized support.

Focus on the Loyalty Program

The company's award-winning guest loyalty program, Wyndham Rewards, supports its portfolio of brands. The program boosts repeat business by rewarding guests with points for each qualified stay at participating properties.



It has over 106 million enrolled members, with members accounting for over 35% of check-ins at affiliated hotels globally and over 48% in the United States. Total membership grew 7% annually in 2021, 2022 and 2023, with approximately 7 million new enrolled members added in 2023. Franchisees benefit from repeat stays, while members benefit from free night stays and other redemption options like gift cards, merchandise and experiences.



Funding for the program comes from contributions from eligible revenues generated by Wyndham Rewards members and collected by the company from hotels in its system. These funds are used to reimburse hotels and partners for Wyndham Rewards points redemptions by loyalty members and to cover administrative expenses and marketing initiatives that support the program.



The company is optimistic concerning the Wyndham Business program and anticipates the initiative to drive revenue building opportunities in the upcoming periods.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Hotels’ shares have gained 4.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 25.8% growth.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Wyndham Hotels currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector include:



Trip.com Group Limited TCOM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). TCOM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 53.1%, on average. Shares of TCOM have gained 29.3% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TCOM’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 18.2% and 8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4% on average. Shares of RCL have surged 96.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 14.7% and 47.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Hyatt Hotels Corporation H presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.8% on average. Shares of H have rallied 28.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for H’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 3.5% and 27%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.