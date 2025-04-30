WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS Earnings Results: $WH Reports Quarterly Earnings

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS ($WH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.86 per share, missing estimates of $0.86 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $316,000,000, missing estimates of $329,314,916 by $-13,314,916.
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS Insider Trading Activity
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS insiders have traded $WH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEOFFREY A BALLOTTI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,070 shares for an estimated $5,185,074.
- MICHELE ALLEN (CFO & Head of Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,742 shares for an estimated $3,346,647.
- SCOTT R. STRICKLAND (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 2,850 shares for an estimated $251,196
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 977,319 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,503,982
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 972,708 shares (+404.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,039,239
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 590,643 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,530,907
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 582,886 shares (-58.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,749,079
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP added 317,398 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,990,544
- JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 304,627 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,703,355
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 296,118 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,845,733
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $113.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $113.0 on 03/04/2025
- Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $115.0 on 02/18/2025
