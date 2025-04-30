Stocks
WH

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS Earnings Results: $WH Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 30, 2025 — 06:50 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS ($WH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.86 per share, missing estimates of $0.86 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $316,000,000, missing estimates of $329,314,916 by $-13,314,916.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS Insider Trading Activity

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS insiders have traded $WH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GEOFFREY A BALLOTTI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,070 shares for an estimated $5,185,074.
  • MICHELE ALLEN (CFO & Head of Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,742 shares for an estimated $3,346,647.
  • SCOTT R. STRICKLAND (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 2,850 shares for an estimated $251,196

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WH forecast page.

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $113.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $113.0 on 03/04/2025
  • Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $115.0 on 02/18/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.