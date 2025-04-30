WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS Earnings Results: $WH Reports Quarterly Earnings

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS ($WH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.86 per share, missing estimates of $0.86 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $316,000,000, missing estimates of $329,314,916 by $-13,314,916.

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS Insider Trading Activity

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS insiders have traded $WH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEOFFREY A BALLOTTI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,070 shares for an estimated $5,185,074 .

. MICHELE ALLEN (CFO & Head of Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,742 shares for an estimated $3,346,647 .

. SCOTT R. STRICKLAND (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 2,850 shares for an estimated $251,196

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESRTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $113.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $113.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $115.0 on 02/18/2025

