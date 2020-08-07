Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.47, changing hands as high as $48.66 per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WH's low point in its 52 week range is $14.50 per share, with $63.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.35.

