Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

October 25, 2023 — 05:41 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $103 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $101 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts reported adjusted earnings of $111 million or $1.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $402 million from $407 million last year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $103 Mln. vs. $101 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.21 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q3): $402 Mln vs. $407 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.94 - $4.08

