Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profit Drops In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $16 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $305 million from $313 million last year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $16 Mln. vs. $67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.19 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $305 Mln vs. $313 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.