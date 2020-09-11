Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -72.41% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $52.67, the dividend yield is .61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WH was $52.67, representing a -17.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.66 and a 263.24% increase over the 52 week low of $14.50.

WH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) and Marriott International (MAR). WH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.48. Zacks Investment Research reports WH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -65.37%, compared to an industry average of -47.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSD with an increase of 43.01% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WH at 4.84%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.