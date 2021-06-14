Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $75.45, the dividend yield is .85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WH was $75.45, representing a -3.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.13 and a 90.05% increase over the 52 week low of $39.70.

WH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Marriott International (MAR) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS). WH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.39. Zacks Investment Research reports WH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 120.25%, compared to an industry average of 28.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WH Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WH as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (WH)

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (WH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSD with an increase of 12.44% over the last 100 days. BEDZ has the highest percent weighting of WH at 4.75%.

