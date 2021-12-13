Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $82.62, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WH was $82.62, representing a -7.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.48 and a 54.2% increase over the 52 week low of $53.58.

WH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Marriott International (MAR) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT). WH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2. Zacks Investment Research reports WH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 189.81%, compared to an industry average of 52%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wh Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WH as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ)

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BEDZ with an increase of 7.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WH at 5.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.