Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WH

In trading on Monday, shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.93, changing hands as low as $78.34 per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WH's low point in its 52 week range is $65 per share, with $93.7199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.50.

