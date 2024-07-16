Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.03, changing hands as high as $75.90 per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WH's low point in its 52 week range is $65.63 per share, with $81.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.