Wyndham Hotels price target raised to $97 from $92 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Wyndham Hotels (WH) to $97 from $92 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they continue to have a favorable view of Wyndham’s business, particularly the net unit growth momentum, and they maintainits view that valuation is not demanding for an asset-light business with an inflecting growth profile.
