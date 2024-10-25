News & Insights

Wyndham Hotels price target raised to $97 from $92 at Baird

October 25, 2024 — 07:14 am EDT

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Wyndham Hotels (WH) to $97 from $92 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they continue to have a favorable view of Wyndham’s business, particularly the net unit growth momentum, and they maintainits view that valuation is not demanding for an asset-light business with an inflecting growth profile.

Read More on WH:

