Wyndham gets FTC's second request after hostile bid by Choice

January 11, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

Written by Abhinav Parmar for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Budget hotel operator Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH.N said on Thursday it has received a second request from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission seeking more information related to a $7.8 billion takeover offer by Choice Hotels CHH.N.

"The second request, which is issued in only around 1% of deals reviewed by the FTC, marks the start of a complex, lengthy process... with an uncertain outcome and no guarantee of closing," Wyndham Chairman Stephen Holmes said.

Wyndham in December requested its shareholders to reject the hostile bid launched by Choice in October, citing lower valuation and a long regulatory review.

Wyndham has repeatedly highlighted that the offer undervalues its business and carries regulatory risks. It has also pointed to a combined company's likely high debt level, as well as the slower growth prospects of Choice's business.

