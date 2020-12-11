Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WYND prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -33.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.4, the dividend yield is 2.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WYND was $44.4, representing a -16.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.13 and a 223.14% increase over the 52 week low of $13.74.

WYND is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) and Marriott International (MAR). WYND's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.12. Zacks Investment Research reports WYND's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -112.06%, compared to an industry average of -49.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WYND Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WYND through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WYND as a top-10 holding:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEY with an increase of 19.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WYND at 3.31%.

