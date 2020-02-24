Wyndham Destinations Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WYND

In trading on Monday, shares of Wyndham Destinations Inc (Symbol: WYND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.29, changing hands as low as $45.76 per share. Wyndham Destinations Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WYND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WYND's low point in its 52 week range is $38.34 per share, with $53.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.85.

