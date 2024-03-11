News & Insights

Markets
WH

Wyndham Announces Expiration Of Choice's Unsolicited Exchange Offer

March 11, 2024 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH), Monday announced the end of hostile pursuit of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH), following the expiration of its exchange offer and its decision to withdraw nominations to the former's board.

Stephen Holmes, chairman of the Board, commented, "We are confident in Wyndham's standalone strategy and growth prospects under the leadership of our proven management team".

Currently, Wyndham's stock is trading at $74.93, down 1.37 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.