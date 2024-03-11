Wyndham Announces Expiration Of Choice's Unsolicited Exchange Offer

(RTTNews) - Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH), Monday announced the end of hostile pursuit of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH), following the expiration of its exchange offer and its decision to withdraw nominations to the former's board.

Stephen Holmes, chairman of the Board, commented, "We are confident in Wyndham's standalone strategy and growth prospects under the leadership of our proven management team".

Currently, Wyndham's stock is trading at $74.93, down 1.37 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.