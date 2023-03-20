MCR

Wyloo Metals offers to buy Australia's Mincor Resources

March 20, 2023 — 06:41 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest-backed Wyloo Metals said on Tuesday its unit offered to buy all the shares of nickel miner Mincor Resources MCR.AX it does not already own for an implied equity value of A$750.3 million ($504.05 million).

($1 = 1.4885 Australian dollars)

