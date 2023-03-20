Wyloo Metals offers to buy Australia's Mincor Resources

March 21 (Reuters) - Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest-backed Wyloo Metals said on Tuesday its unit offered to buy all the shares of nickel miner Mincor Resources MCR.AX it does not already own for an implied equity value of A$750.3 million ($504.05 million).

($1 = 1.4885 Australian dollars)

