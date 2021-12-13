Markets
BBL

Wyloo Announces Revised Offer For Noront - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd announced a further improved offer to acquire up to 100% of the shares in Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) that it does not already own for C$1.10 per share. Wyloo noted that the revised offer represents a significantly superior price to that offered by BHP.

Wyloo Metals stated that it does not intend to support any alternate offers for Noront. Wyloo and BHP have been unable to agree terms upon which Wyloo Metals would support a BHP offer for Noront.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBL BHP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular