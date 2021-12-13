Wyloo Announces Revised Offer For Noront - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd announced a further improved offer to acquire up to 100% of the shares in Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) that it does not already own for C$1.10 per share. Wyloo noted that the revised offer represents a significantly superior price to that offered by BHP.

Wyloo Metals stated that it does not intend to support any alternate offers for Noront. Wyloo and BHP have been unable to agree terms upon which Wyloo Metals would support a BHP offer for Noront.

