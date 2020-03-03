WY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.47, changing hands as high as $27.92 per share. Weyerhaeuser Co shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WY's low point in its 52 week range is $22.35 per share, with $31.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.66. The WY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

