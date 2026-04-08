WWW's Diversified Brand Portfolio Supports Sustained Business Momentum

Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s WWW strong portfolio mix remained a key pillar of its solid fourth-quarter 2025 performance, reflecting the strength of its brand-led transformation strategy. The company’s portfolio is increasingly balanced across high-growth active and lifestyle brands, helping drive revenue momentum and profitability improvement.



At the center of this portfolio strength are its flagship brands, Merrell and Saucony, which continued to deliver broad-based growth. In the fourth quarter, Merrell revenues increased 5%, supported by balanced growth across regions and channels, while Saucony rose 24%, driven by strong gains in both performance and lifestyle categories. For the year, Merrell posted high-single-digit growth, while Saucony recorded an exceptional 30% increase, marking a record year for the brand.



The company is also benefiting from improving traction in other brands across the portfolio. Sweaty Betty delivered 5% growth in the fourth quarter, supported by stronger product newness and international expansion, while the Wolverine brand, though still in reset mode, showed improving retail sell-through trends and regained market share in work boots. This diversified brand structure reduces the dependence on any single business line and supports more resilient performance.



Importantly, the portfolio mix is shifting toward higher-margin, full-price sales and premium product categories. Management highlighted that this favorable mix shift, along with lower supply-chain costs, helped expand the fourth-quarter gross margin by 340 basis points to 47%. The strong contribution from active brands significantly supported profitability and cash flow generation.



Looking ahead, WWW expects continued strength from its portfolio, with Merrell projected to grow at a mid-single-digit rate and Saucony expected to deliver low-to-mid-teen growth in 2026. This healthy brand mix positions the company well for sustained revenue growth and margin resilience despite tariff-related headwinds.

WWW’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

In the past year, Wolverine World Wide’s stock has gained 34.2% against the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry’s 21.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, the company trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.66X, below the industry’s average of 1.29X. It has a Value Score of A.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWW’s current and next financial years’ earnings implies year-over-year growth of 9% and 17.2%, respectively. Earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been unchanged in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wolverine currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks are FIGS Inc. FIGS, Tapestry, Inc. TPR and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF.



FIGS is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, and it currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS’ current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 11.7% and 15.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Tapestry, which was formerly known as Coach, Inc., is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. It presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies growth of 26.5% and 11.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.8%.



Abercrombie & Fitch operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women and kids. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current fiscal year earnings and sales implies growth of 8.6% and 4.3%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. ANF delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.4%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.