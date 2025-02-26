$WWW stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WWW stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,445,355 of trading volume.

$WWW Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WWW:

$WWW insiders have traded $WWW stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WWW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMY M. KLIMEK (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,214 shares for an estimated $735,083 .

. DEMONTY PRICE purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $535,500

ISABEL SORIANO (President, International Group) sold 7,687 shares for an estimated $181,182

DAVID A LATCHANA (Chief Legal Officer) sold 7,706 shares for an estimated $131,156

TARYN L MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,600 shares for an estimated $100,914

$WWW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $WWW stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

