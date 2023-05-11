WWR Stock Earnings: Westwater Resources Loses 5 Cents Per Share

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Westwater Resources (NYSEMKT:WWR) first quarter results for 2023.

Westwater reported a loss per share of 5 cents. Benzinga was not tracking an analyst estimate.

This is narrower than the 8-cent loss in the prior-year period.

Westwater Resources also did not report any revenue for the quarter.

You can read the full Westwater Resources press release here.

On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Sarah Smith is the Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace.com.

