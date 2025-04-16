$WWR stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WWR stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,293,074 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WWR:
$WWR Insider Trading Activity
$WWR insiders have traded $WWR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TERENCE JAMES CRYAN has made 5 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $27,068 and 0 sales.
$WWR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $WWR stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 87,087 shares (+16.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,692
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 83,611 shares (+536.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,230
- PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD added 75,000 shares (+600.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,130
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 69,018 shares (+544.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,892
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 68,852 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,774
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 41,515 shares (+30.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,409
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 35,046 shares (+165.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,826
